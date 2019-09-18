Play

Bellamy (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

With Demaryius Thomas (hamstring/knee) unlikely to play Sunday against the Patriots, Bellamy could see work as the Jets' No. 3 wideout this weekend, health permitting. His Wednesday absence isn't the best way to start the practice week, but Bellamy's Week 3 outlook could brighten with a return to the field in some capacity, either Thursday or Friday.

