Bellamy didn't participate at Wednesday's practice due to foot and shoulder.

Bellamy last dealt with the shoulder issue heading into Week 6, but he appears to have aggravated the injury in addition to the new foot issue. The 30-year-old has played only five offensive snaps over the last three games and has primarily worked on special teams.

