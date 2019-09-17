Bellamy caught one of two targets for five yards in Monday's 23-3 loss to Cleveland.

The ball Bellamy didn't catch was more notable than his short reception, as third-string quarterback Luke Falk delivered a strong pass to a wide open Bellamy over the middle, only to have it clank off the receiver's hands. That drop led to a Jets punt from deep in their own territory rather than another first down late in the first half, leaving enough time for Cleveland to tack on a field goal before the break. Bellamy has come as advertised, featuring heavily on special teams while failing to move the needle on offense.