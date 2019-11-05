The Jets placed Bellamy (shoulder) on injured reserve Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Bellamy sat out Sunday's loss to the Dolphins and is now set to miss the rest of the 2019 season. The 30-year-old signed a two-year deal with the Jets in March and caught two of three targets for 20 yards in seven games.

