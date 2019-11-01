Jets' Josh Bellamy: Ruled out Sunday
Bellamy (shoulder/foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
This comes as no surprise as Bellamy was unable to practice this week. He had logged just five offensive snaps over the last three weeks.
