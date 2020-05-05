The Jets informed Bellamy (shoulder) on Tuesday that he'll be placed on the reserve/PUP list, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The transaction doesn't officially end Bellamy's season, though Rapoport relays that Bellamy and fellow receiver Quincy Enunwa (neck) are dealing with significant injuries that won't allow either player to suit up for the team in 2020. Bellamy only collected two receptions in seven games last season, but the depth wideout was a core member of the Jets' special-teams units when active.