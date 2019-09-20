Play

Bellamy (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at New England.

Bellamy managed back-to-back limited listings on the injury report to wrap up Week 3 preparations, but the showings weren't enough to clear him for action. That decision will be made about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If he's active, Bellamy is the most likely candidate to be the Jets' No. 3 receiver in place of the doubtful Demaryius Thomas (hamstring/knee) behind Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder.

