Jets' Josh Malone: Back with active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 19, 2020
at
7:18 pm ET 1 min read
Malone was promoted to the Jets' active roster Saturday.
The injury bug has run through the Jets' receiver corps, so Malone will line up as the team's No. 4 wideout against the 49ers on Sunday. He played in Week 1 but stuck to a special teams role, returning one kick for 16 yards.
