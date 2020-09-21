Malone caught four of six targets for 16 yards and added a 12-yard run in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the 49ers.

New York came into the game without Jamison Crowder (hamstring) and Denzel Mims (hamstring), and the wide receiver corps got even thinner with Breshad Perriman (ankle) and Chris Hogan (ribs) getting injured during the contest. All of the injuries in front of Malone propelled him into a larger role, and he could start in Week 3 against the Colts if the Jets don't get some of their injured receivers back.