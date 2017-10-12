Jets' Josh Martin: Back to full strength
Martin (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and is in line to play Sunday against the Patriots.
Martin has missed the past two weeks but will be ready for the divisional matchup. When he did start at linebacker prior to his injury, though, Martin didn't play a full workload. The 25-year-old linebacker doesn't have proven NFL experience and fantasy owners should wait before summoning him for their lineups.
