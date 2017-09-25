Jets' Josh Martin: Could be nearing a return to action
Martin (ankle) is unlikely to miss an extended period of time after X-Rays came back negative Monday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Martin's injury doesn't appear to be all that serious following the X-Ray diagnosis. Whether he'll return to action in Week 4 seems like it'll hinge on his practice availability throughout the week, so be sure to follow up on that front. If Martin can't play, expect rookie Dylan Donahue to get extra reps throughout the week and leading up to Sunday's game.
