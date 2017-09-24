Play

Martin left Sunday's game against the Dolphins with an ankle injury and did not return, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Previously a special teams man, Martin has made the adjustment well -- posting nine tackles (seven solo) through the first two games as a starter for the Jets. He'll now focus on getting back to full health for a Week 4 matchup with Jacksonville.

