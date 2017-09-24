Jets' Josh Martin: Hurts ankle Sunday
Martin left Sunday's game against the Dolphins with an ankle injury and did not return, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Previously a special teams man, Martin has made the adjustment well -- posting nine tackles (seven solo) through the first two games as a starter for the Jets. He'll now focus on getting back to full health for a Week 4 matchup with Jacksonville.
More News
-
Jets' Josh Martin: Re-signs with Jets•
-
Jets' Josh Martin: Exits with concussion•
-
Jets' Josh Martin: Not listed on injury report Wednesday•
-
Jets' Josh Martin: Injures ankle•
-
Chiefs RB Charles, WR Bowe among questionable players for Week 17•
-
Chiefs provide injury updates for four players on Monday•
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...