Martin was a full participant in Friday's practice, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

Martin cleared the concussion protocol Thursday, and would appear on track to suit up against the Jaguars on Sunday. However, coach Todd Bowles said there's "a chance" that Martin might be a healthy scratch due to conditioning reasons. It remains to be seen whether Martin, who has yet to play a game this season, will play in Week 4.

