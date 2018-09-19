Jets' Josh Martin: Ruled out for Week 3
Martin (concussion) won't play in Thursday's matchup with the Browns, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Martin is set to miss his third-straight game since suffering a concussion in the Jets' preseason finale, as the linebacker has yet to pass the league's concussion protocol. Jeremiah Attaochu and Frankie Luvu will continue to see heavier workloads while Martin works his way back.
