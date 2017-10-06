Play

Martin (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Martin will miss his second consecutive game and will have to focus on recovering before a divisional matchup with the Patriots in Week 6. The fifth-year linebacker has yet to make a serious fantasy contribution in his career, but 2017 will mark the first season he's listed as a starter, so things could change when he's healthy.

