Jets' Josh Martin: Set to sit Sunday
Martin (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Martin will miss his second consecutive game and will have to focus on recovering before a divisional matchup with the Patriots in Week 6. The fifth-year linebacker has yet to make a serious fantasy contribution in his career, but 2017 will mark the first season he's listed as a starter, so things could change when he's healthy.
