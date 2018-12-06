Jets' Josh Martin: Won't play Week 14
Martin (concussion) will not play against the Bills on Sunday, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
Martin was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, but will need to show that he's fully recovered from his head injury prior to being promoted to the active roster. The 27-year-old is expected to retake the field this season, but will remain sidelined Week 14.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 injury updates
We've got a slew of big-name players on the injury report for Week 14, so we're diving deep...
-
Things to know for Week 14
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know for the first round of the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...