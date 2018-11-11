McCown completed 17 of 34 passes for 135 yards and two interceptions while rushing once for four yards in Sunday's 41-10 loss to the Bills.

It looks like rookie quarterback Sam Darnold wasn't the problem in New York's offense, which looked completely inept under McCown's veteran leadership. With four straight ugly losses heading into the Week 11 bye, it wouldn't be surprising to see some changes to the coaching staff by the time New York next takes the field. Darnold should be back under center if his foot injury heals during the bye, but McCown would likely start again if Darnold remains out.