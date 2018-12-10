McCown failed to complete his lone pass attempt in Sunday's 27-23 win over Buffalo.

McCown presided over New York's second drive after Sam Darnold limped off to the locker room, but Darnold was able to reclaim his spot under center after that. As long as the rookie quarterback's foot injury doesn't flare up against the Texans in Week 15, McCown should remain relegated to a bench role.

