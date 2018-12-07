McCown (back) practiced fully Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bills, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Fellow quarterback Sam Darnold (foot) also practiced fully Friday for the third straight day and avoided an injury designation for the weekend, clearing the way for him to return from a three-game absence. Despite Darnold's lack of limitations and status as the team's franchise signal-caller, coach Todd Bowles wasn't ready to commit to the rookie starting in Week 14 when he met with the media Friday, per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. Instead, Bowles said he would wait until Sunday to make a decision on that front, but it would be a major surprise if the 39-year-old McCown drew another start at a healthy Darnold's expense. Over his three appearances filling in for the first-round pick, McCown threw four interceptions and completed only 55 percent of his passes for 4.9 yards per attempt.