Jets' Josh McCown: Cleared for Week 14
McCown (back) practiced fully Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bills, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Fellow quarterback Sam Darnold (foot) also practiced fully Friday for the third straight day and avoided an injury designation for the weekend, clearing the way for him to return from a three-game absence. Despite Darnold's lack of limitations and status as the team's franchise signal-caller, coach Todd Bowles wasn't ready to commit to the rookie starting in Week 14 when he met with the media Friday, per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. Instead, Bowles said he would wait until Sunday to make a decision on that front, but it would be a major surprise if the 39-year-old McCown drew another start at a healthy Darnold's expense. Over his three appearances filling in for the first-round pick, McCown threw four interceptions and completed only 55 percent of his passes for 4.9 yards per attempt.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 injury updates
We've got a slew of big-name players on the injury report for Week 14, so we're diving deep...
-
Things to know for Week 14
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know for the first round of the Fantasy playoffs,...