Jets' Josh McCown: Confirmed for Week 13 start
McCown will receive the start for Sunday's game against the Titans, sources tell Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first relayed Saturday that the Jets were leaning toward giving McCown a third straight start, as the team wasn't fully confident that top signal-caller Sam Darnold (foot) was 100 percent healthy. It's unclear if Darnold, who is listed as questionable for the contest, will dress as the backup quarterback ahead of Davis Webb or be included among the team's inactives, but more clarity on that front should come 90 minutes prior to the 4:05 p.m. EST kickoff. In any event, Cimini's nugget cements McCown as the Week 13 starter, though the 39-year-old's fantasy outlook isn't especially rosy after he managed only 5.2 yards per attempt and threw three interceptions while completing 54.4 percent of his passes over his last two outings.
