McCown is unsure if he'll return for an 18th season in 2019. In a message on his agent Mike McCartney's personal Twitter account, McCown wrote that he "would like to take more time before making the commitment."

McCown received significant playing time midseason when 2018 first-rounder Sam Darnold missed time due to a sprained foot, but he didn't make much of an impact on box scores, completing 55 percent of his passes for 539 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. With Darnold the unquestioned starter, there's no guarantee for another quarterback to receive playing time, so McCown again would serve as a mentor to his young teammate, if he opts to play. Otherwise, the Jets will be in the market for a veteran signal-caller with Davis Webb the only other option on the roster.