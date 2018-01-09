Jets' Josh McCown: Could return to Jets for 2018 season
McCown (hand) could return to the Jets for the 2018 season, NorthJersey.com reports.
McCown's success with the Jets was one of the surprises of the year, as he completed 267 of 397 passes for 2,926 passes and 18 touchdowns before suffering a season-ending broken hand in Week 13 against the Broncos. Backup Bryce Petty, who took over the starting job when McCown went down, is unlikely to return next season, and with the Jets potentially out of range to select a quarterback with their first-round pick in the draft, McCown could return for another stopgap season.
