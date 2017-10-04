McCown was listed on Wednesday's injury report as a full practice participant with a right shoulder injury, ESPN.com's Rich Cimini reports.

While McCown's ability to log a full practice suggests his game availability isn't in doubt, it's still not ideal for a quarterback to have soreness in his throwing shoulder. He took five sacks in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Jaguars, but he should have an easier time this week against the Browns.