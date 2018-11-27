Jets' Josh McCown: Dealing with thumb injury
McCown suffered a thumb injury during Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Patriots, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.
McCown has earned his first in-game reps of the season the last two contests for Sam Darnold, who is tending to a right foot strain. The veteran quarterback's play has been underwhelming, as evidenced by 54 percent passing, 5.2 yards per attempt and one touchdown versus three interceptions on 79 throws. While McCown doesn't expect the thumb issue to impact his practice reps, his status will be monitored to make sure he's available in case Darnold needs another week off.
