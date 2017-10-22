Jets' Josh McCown: Does all the scoring
McCown completed 17 of 27 passes for 209 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 31-28 loss to Miami. He added a yard and a touchdown on three carries.
McCown was leading what appeared to be a rout through the third quarter. Despite the choke job by the team, McCown was actually better than his stats indicate, his interception not coming until the team's final desperation drive. The Jets, even with the loss, continue to outperform what they looked like on paper to start the year. McCown has been a big part of that, accounting for multiple touchdowns in three consecutive games.
