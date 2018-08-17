Jets' Josh McCown: Doesn't see field in second preseason game
McCown was in uniform for Thursday's 15-13 loss to the Redskins, but he didn't see the field in the Week 2 preseason contest.
McCown started the preseason opener and got one drive, but he stayed on the sidelines in this one as Sam Darnold played the first half and Teddy Bridgewater played the second. Coach Todd Bowles described the quarterback situation as "cloudy" after the game, but it certainly appears like the 39-year-old McCown has fallen into third place in the competition at the position with both the rookie Darnold and free-agent acquisition Bridgewater exceeding expectations. Week 3 of preseason is traditionally used as a dress rehearsal for the real games, so the team's quarterback usage in that one should provide greater clarity as to where everyone stands.
