With Sam Darnold (foot) ruled out, McCown will start at QB for the Jets on Sunday against the Patriots.

Per ESPN's Rich Cimini, the Jets are hopeful that Darnold can return to action in Week 13 versus the Titans, but McCown will draw another start for the Jets on Sunday. The 39-year-old QB didn't get the job done in Week 10's 41-10 loss to the Bills, but he'll look to bounce back this weekend against a New England defense that has allowed 21 TDs and an average of 270.3 passing yards through 10 games. McCown is an option for those scrambling for QB help in Week 12, but he's far from a high-percentage fantasy play, with the Patriots presumably well-prepared and hungry for a win following their bye week.