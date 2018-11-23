Jets' Josh McCown: Draws another start
With Sam Darnold (foot) ruled out, McCown will start at QB for the Jets on Sunday against the Patriots.
Per ESPN's Rich Cimini, the Jets are hopeful that Darnold can return to action in Week 13 versus the Titans, but McCown will draw another start for the Jets on Sunday. The 39-year-old QB didn't get the job done in Week 10's 41-10 loss to the Bills, but he'll look to bounce back this weekend against a New England defense that has allowed 21 TDs and an average of 270.3 passing yards through 10 games. McCown is an option for those scrambling for QB help in Week 12, but he's far from a high-percentage fantasy play, with the Patriots presumably well-prepared and hungry for a win following their bye week.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...