McCown completed 26 of 33 passes for 257 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Falcons. He netted zero yards on his sole rush and fumbled twice but didn't lose either.

McCown put together yet another strong showing, with the outing marking his fourth straight game with multiple touchdown passes. The 15-year veteran has also averaged over 7.5 yards per attempt in three consecutive contests and has completed more than 70 percent of his passes on four occasions this season. While the Jets offense remains largely conservative, McCown has proven capable of pushing the ball downfield as well when called upon, such as on his 24-yard scoring throw to Robby Anderson in the third quarter. Despite some of the limitations placed upon him by the system, McCown has proven a viable week-to-week option in all formats and will look to continue building on his solid first half versus the Bills in a Thursday night Week 9 matchup.