McCown completed 17 of 25 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns and added 31 yards on four carries in Sunday's 45-20 loss to the Raiders.

The Jets stayed within striking distance until early in the fourth quarter when Jalen Richard ripped off a 58-yard touchdown run and McCown lost a fumble on the ensuing snap. The 38-year-old quarterback otherwise turned in a competent performance, albeit with 57 passing yards and one of the two touchdowns coming on a lengthy garbage-time drive. The Jets opted for a balanced offensive approach while trying to keep pace with the Raiders, after attempting 39 passes and only 15 rushes in a 21-12 loss to Buffalo the previous week. McCown should see a bit more volume Week 3 against Miami in the Jets' first home game of the year. He's at least doing enough to keep the starting job for a few more weeks.