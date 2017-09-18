Jets' Josh McCown: Efficient with limited work
McCown completed 17 of 25 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns and added 31 yards on four carries in Sunday's 45-20 loss to the Raiders.
The Jets stayed within striking distance until early in the fourth quarter when Jalen Richard ripped off a 58-yard touchdown run and McCown lost a fumble on the ensuing snap. The 38-year-old quarterback otherwise turned in a competent performance, albeit with 57 passing yards and one of the two touchdowns coming on a lengthy garbage-time drive. The Jets opted for a balanced offensive approach while trying to keep pace with the Raiders, after attempting 39 passes and only 15 rushes in a 21-12 loss to Buffalo the previous week. McCown should see a bit more volume Week 3 against Miami in the Jets' first home game of the year. He's at least doing enough to keep the starting job for a few more weeks.
More News
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...