McCown completed 14 of 20 passes for 140 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in Thursday's 34-21 win over the Bills. He also rushed five times for 13 yards and another score.

The Jets' running game was hitting on all cylinders Thursday, allowing McCown to be selective with his opportunities. He capitalized on his biggest one, a 25-yard scoring dart to a streaking Robby Anderson down the right sideline early in the third quarter. It was the 38-year-old's fifth straight contest with a touchdown pass and his third scoring throw in as many weeks to the young speedster. McCown hasn't put up gaudy yardage totals by any stretch in New York's conservative system, but he's now completed at least 70.0 percent of his throws in five of nine games and has no worse than a 63.0 percent completion rate in any contest. He'll look to continue producing against the Buccaneers in Week 10.