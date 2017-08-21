Jets' Josh McCown: Expected to be named starter next week
McCown is expected to be named the Jets' starting quarterback when coach Todd Bowles makes his announcement next Monday, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports.
McCown is the heavy favorite to win New York's starting gig, as neither Christian Hackenberg nor Bryce Petty has made a strong claim for the job. After sitting out the Jets' most recent preseason game, McCown is anticipated to feature prominently in this Saturday's meeting with the Giants. After that contest, Bowles is expected to declare a starter next Monday. Although McCown is poised to cement his status, the fact that the 38-year-old has played more than eight games just once over the past four seasons suggests Hackenberg and/or Petty could get a shot to start before this season is over.
