McCown is expected to replace Sam Darnold (foot) as the starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Bills, Manish Mehta of the NY Daily News reports.

The Jets haven't officially ruled Darnold out, but all signs point in that direction after he was held out of practice Wednesday while sporting a walking boot on his right foot. With a Week 11 bye coming up, it makes sense for the team to take a cautious approach and give McCown at least one start. Given how poorly Darnold has been playing, the 39-year-old's presence under center improves the outlook for all of the Jets' pass catchers.