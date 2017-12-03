McCown completed 26 of 36 passes for 331 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Chiefs. He also rushed seven times for 19 yards and two touchdowns.

McCown continues to defy both the odds and Father Time, as he actually seems to be getting better the later it gets into the season. The 38-year-old was at it again against a vulnerable Chiefs secondary in Week 13, connecting with starting wideouts Jermaine Kearse and Robby Anderson for a combined 17 completions and 264 yards. He hit Matt Forte for his one touchdown and also keyed two critical fourth-quarter drives that proved to be the difference in the game. His one-yard touchdown sneak with 2:15 remaining capped the second march, a 14-play, 75-yard series that was aided by multiple red-zone penalties by Kansas City. McCown now has back-to-back 300-yard efforts and has thrown at least one touchdown pass in eight straight contests, while his two rushing scores Sunday give him a career-high five in that category. He'll look to extend his excellent stretch of play against the Broncos in Week 14.