McCown was forced out of Sunday's game against the Broncos with a left hand injury.

With McCown banged up, Bryce Petty took over at QB for the Jets. Prior to his exit from Sunday's game, McCown completed six of 12 passes for 46 yards and a pick, while adding two carries for seven yards.

