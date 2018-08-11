McCown played one series in Friday's preseason opener against Atlanta, completing his lone pass attempt for four yards while adding a one-yard scramble in the 17-0 win.

McCown started but didn't see much action in this one, as the Jets wanted to get extended looks at newcomers Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Darnold. Both of those guys displayed excellent accuracy while tossing a touchdown apiece, so New York's quarterback competition remains far from over. McCown's the frontrunner to start in Week 1 at this point, but he'll have to play well in future preseason contests to keep the job.