Jets' Josh McCown: Gets one drive Friday
McCown played one series in Friday's preseason opener against Atlanta, completing his lone pass attempt for four yards while adding a one-yard scramble in the 17-0 win.
McCown started but didn't see much action in this one, as the Jets wanted to get extended looks at newcomers Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Darnold. Both of those guys displayed excellent accuracy while tossing a touchdown apiece, so New York's quarterback competition remains far from over. McCown's the frontrunner to start in Week 1 at this point, but he'll have to play well in future preseason contests to keep the job.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR position preview
Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Reaction: Guice injury leaves WAS thin
With Derrius Guice out for the season, will anyone step up in Washington's backfield? Dave...