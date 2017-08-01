McCown has been getting the most first-team reps among the Jets' three quarterbacks, NJ.com reports.

McCown continues to be the favorite to win the starting job ahead of Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty, though it appears Hackenberg will get plenty of opportunities to supplant him. With that said, McCown is likely only an option in deeper fantasy formats, as the Jets' offense isn't expected to do much as a whole this year.