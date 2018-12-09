McCown is slated to serve as the Jets' No. 2 quarterback Sunday against the Bills with Sam Darnold (foot) cleared to reclaim the starting role, a source told Brian Costello of the New York Post.

Coach Todd Bowles declined to name a Week 14 starter at the conclusion of Friday's session, but there was never really any doubt it would be anyone other than Darnold after the rookie first-round pick practiced without restrictions this week. With Darnold's sprained right foot now behind him, he'll likely be under center for the final four games in attempt to carry some momentum into 2019, relegating McCown to backup duties. McCown was thoroughly uninspiring during his three-game run as starter, completing 55 percent of his throws for 4.9 yards per attempt and 1:4 TD:INT as the Jets went 0-3. The 39-year-old will become a free agent after the season and seems likely to call it a career.