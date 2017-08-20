Jets' Josh McCown: Improves odds without playing
McCown moved one step closer to the starting job as a result of Christian Hackenberg's unimpressive performance in Saturday's preseason game against the Lions, Manish Mehta of the NY Daily News reports.
Hackenberg got the start and completed two of six passes for 14 yards while playing the entire first half. The Jets picked up only two first downs on his five drives and lost more yards on sacks (two for 17) than they gained through the air. Bryce Petty then played the entire second half and at least appeared competent, but he's mostly worked with the third unit during training camp, which suggests he isn't really in the mix for the starting job. McCown was held out of Saturday's game to give the Jets a better chance to evaluate their two young quarterbacks.
