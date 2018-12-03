McCown completed 17 of 30 passing attempts for 128 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception in Sunday's 26-22 loss to Tennessee. He also rushed once for three yards.

The Jets made five field goals and scored on a pick-six, but the offense never could find the end zone. It wound up costing them as the Titans took their first lead of the day with just 36 seconds remaining and held on to win it. McCown would throw his interception on the next drive to seal it for the Titans. The 39-year-old has only thrown for more than 135 yards in just one of the three games he has started while Sam Darnold (foot) has been out and has just one touchdown over that time. Fortunately for the Jets, Darnold appeared close to returning this week and should have a good chance to start Week 14 at Buffalo, sending McCown back to the bench.