Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse sounded resigned to not having McCown (hand) for the rest of the season, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

Kearse was talking up backup Bryce Petty during a Monday conference call, saying that the backup QB brings a high energy level and has the ability to extend plays. McCown was diagnosed with a broken left hand after exiting Sunday's 23-0 loss to the Broncos, buts Jets head coach Todd Bowles left the door open for the 38-year-old quarterback to play through the injury in the closing weeks of the season. It already seemed like an unlikely proposition, and Kearse's comments provide another hint that McCown will be ruled out for the rest of the season. If so, he gave the Jets far more than anyone could've expected, keeping the team on the fringe of the wild-card race for much of the season while providing a level of competence that made it possible to evaluate the talent on the roster. Heading into Week 1 there was talk of a winless season and a historically bad offense, circumstances that would've made it awfully difficult to properly evaluate players such as Kearse, Robby Anderson, Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Elijah McGuire. The Jets may try to bring McCown back for another season even if they intend to use an early draft pick on a quarterback.