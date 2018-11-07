Jets' Josh McCown: Likely to start Sunday against Buffalo
McCown is expected to fill in for the injured Sam Darnold (foot) as the Jets' starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Bills, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
The Jets haven't officially ruled Darnold out, but all signs point in that direction after he was held out of practice Wednesday while sporting a walking boot on his right foot. With a Week 11 bye coming up, it makes sense for the team to take a cautious approach with the rookie No. 3 overall pick and give McCown at least one start. Given how poorly Darnold has been playing of late, the 39-year-old's presence under center probably improves the fantasy outlook for all of the Jets' pass catchers.
