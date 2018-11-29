McCown (thumb/back) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

McCown's reps were also restricted Wednesday, though it's generally expected that his limitations on back-to-back days were maintenance-related while he manages a cut on his right thumb along with the back issue. More so than his health, the veteran's fantasy outlook for the Jets' Week 13 matchup with the Titans hinges on the potential availability of Sam Darnold (foot) for the contest. Darnold, who has sat out the Jets' last two games, was also a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday and hasn't been ruled for the starting nod this weekend.

