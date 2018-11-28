Jets' Josh McCown: Limited Wednesday
McCown (back/right hand) was limited at practice Wednesday, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
In addition to his own health, McCown's Week 13 fantasy utility is tied directly to the status of fellow QB Sam Darnold, who was also limited Wednesday. Regarding Darnold, coach Todd Bowles noted Wednesday, "he did more than he did last week." The Jets' plans at quarterback for Sunday's game against the Titans are thus cloudy, with added clarity on that front hopefully on tap by the end of the practice week.
