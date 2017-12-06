Jets head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that McCown will be the team's starting quarterback for the rest of the season, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

While there was some thought the Jets would turn to one of their quarterbacks once playoffs were out of the question, Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg haven't given the organization reason to believe they can be anything more than mediocre backups. McCown's strong play this season wasn't enough to keep the Jets in contention, but it's at least given them a fair shot to evaluate the rest of their roster, the pass catchers in particular. McCown will travel to Denver in Week 14 to take on a slumping Broncos defense that's allowed multiple touchdown passes in five straight games.