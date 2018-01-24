The hand injury that ended McCown's 2017 season is "healing up," and the veteran QB indicated that he is just a "few weeks away" from being 100 percent, NJ.com reports.

The 38-year-old signal caller is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but he's leaning toward playing again in 2018, and if so would prefer to return to the Jets. Per the report, GM Mike Maccagnan and coach Todd Bowles have both said they'd like McCown back next season, and a reunion makes sense, given that the team seems likely to draft its QB-of-the-future in April. In such a scenario, McCown would be an ideal mentor/bridge starter for the team.