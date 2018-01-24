Jets' Josh McCown: Nearing 100 percent
The hand injury that ended McCown's 2017 season is "healing up," and the veteran QB indicated that he is just a "few weeks away" from being 100 percent, NJ.com reports.
The 38-year-old signal caller is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but he's leaning toward playing again in 2018, and if so would prefer to return to the Jets. Per the report, GM Mike Maccagnan and coach Todd Bowles have both said they'd like McCown back next season, and a reunion makes sense, given that the team seems likely to draft its QB-of-the-future in April. In such a scenario, McCown would be an ideal mentor/bridge starter for the team.
More News
-
Gurley ready for repeat year in 2018
Jamey Eisenberg talked with Todd Gurley at the Pro Bowl about his big season in 2017 and how...
-
Championship winners & losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the championship round, with an eye on...
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...