Jets' Josh McCown: Placed on IR
The Jets placed McCown (hand) on injured reserve Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.
Once surgery was ordered up on his broken left hand, McCown was destined to land on IR. Due to his exploits this season, the Jets sit just two games out of a playoff spot at 5-8. That said, McCown's replacement, Bryce Petty, will be hard-pressed to complete such a journey. An upcoming unrestricted free agent, McCown likely earned enough clout with the organization to get another chance to serve as the bridge to a QB of the future.
