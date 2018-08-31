McCown completed three of eight passes for 26 yards during Thursday's preseason finale in Philadelphia.

McCown will serve as the backup to Sam Darnold with Teddy Bridgewater now in New Orleans, so the Jets opted to give the veteran some valuable reps here. While McCown failed to get much going during his four drives in this game, his success as the starter last season suggests he should be able to hold his own if called upon this season.