McCown completed 22 of 31 passes for 224 yards and a pick in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Jaguars. He also fumbled the ball three times, losing one.

McCown has avoided disaster thus far this season, fumbling the ball five times, but just losing one. He's also thrown three picks to just three touchdowns. The Jets surprising two-game winning streak has been predicated on suffocating defense and big plays in the running game. McCown's job is just to keep the Jets on schedule and take care of the football. With limited weapons at receiver, there is no reason to have McCown on your radar as the reward simply doesn't make up for the risk.