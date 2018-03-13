The Jets re-signed McCown (hand) on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Prior to sustaining a broken left hand Week 14, McCown provided a steady hand under center for the Jets, averaging 240 yards per game and recording 18 touchdowns versus eight interceptions over the first 12 contests of the 2017 campaign. With another one-year contract in his back pocket, the 38-year-old will continue to serve as a bridge QB to Bryce Petty, Christian Hackenberg or whoever the Jets select in the upcoming draft.