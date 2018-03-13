Jets' Josh McCown: Re-ups in New York
The Jets re-signed McCown (hand) on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Prior to sustaining a broken left hand Week 14, McCown provided a steady hand under center for the Jets, averaging 240 yards per game and recording 18 touchdowns versus eight interceptions over the first 12 contests of the 2017 campaign. With another one-year contract in his back pocket, the 38-year-old will continue to serve as a bridge QB to Bryce Petty, Christian Hackenberg or whoever the Jets select in the upcoming draft.
More News
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.