Jets' Josh McCown: Ready for dual role
McCown (hand) intends to help with Sam Darnold's development while also competing against the rookie for the starting job, Manish Mehta of The New York Daily News reports.
McCown figures to take the first snap with the starting offense when training camp begins, but Darnold and Teddy Bridgewater also figure to get their fair share of opportunities. McCown and Bridgewater probably knew what they were signing up for, as the Jets never bothered to hide their intention of drafting a quarterback in the first round. McCown likely has made a full recovery from the broken left hand that brought his 2017 campaign to an early end.
